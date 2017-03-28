AMBD warns of false information on issuance of new currency

AUTORITI Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) has recently found that there has been false information circulating among members of the public via social media and text messages concerning the issuance of new Brunei Dollar currency notes.

AMBD would like to advise members of the public to be cautious and not to be deceived when receiving any information from unofficial sources, particularly on matters relating to monetary policies, currency issuance, and the regulation of financial institutions.

Members of the public are also advised not to disseminate any unverified and false information.

AMBD would also like to remind members of the public that in accordance with section 13 of the Currency Order, 2004, it is an offence for any person to issue any currency notes and coins, or any document or token, which resembles or is likely to pass as legal tender, and shall be liable upon conviction to a fine and imprisonment of maximum 15 years.

Any news on the issuances of new currency notes and coins, for circulation and commemorative, will be announced through official AMBD media platforms.