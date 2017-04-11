AMBD holds financial roadshow for Belait youths and students

| Daniel Lim |

AUTORITI Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) recently hosted a roadshow for the National Savings Day 2017 at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Secondary School in the Belait District.

Under the theme of ‘Financially Literate Generation’, the roadshow was jointly launched with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA), Radio Television Brunei (RTB) and the Employees Trust Fund (TAP), to promote finan-cial awareness and literacy among the local population, particularly students and youths.

The guest of honour at the event was YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, the Village Head of Kampong Labi 1, and a member of the Legislative Council (LegCo) representing Belait District.

Over 100 students from 11 schools in the district participated in various interactive games and activities, and listened to talks on local currency by AMBD, TAP, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD), Takaful Brunei Keluarga and Junior Achievement.

Later, the guest of honour toured the booths, accompanied by Mohammad Soffean bin Haji Junaidi, AMBD Head of Human Capital Development; Mohammad Roaizan bin Haji Johari, AMBD Head of Credit Bureau; and Mohammad Safaruddin bin Nordin from the Administration Unit of AMBD.

Similar roadshow will be held on April 13 in Tutong District, and April 19 in Temburong District.

The AMBD has also lined up a range of fun-filled programmes and activities in conjunction with the National Savings Roadshow 2017, including a Financial Fun Fair from 2pm-10pm at the Jerudong Park Colonnade on April 30; and a Financial Showcase from 2pm-8pm at The Airport Mall, on May 20.