More airlines set to take off from Brunei

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

MASSIVE developments are currently under way in Brunei’s civil aviation sector which will see more airlines operating from the country soon.

These initiatives are part of the Ministry of Communications’ (MinCom) Strategic Plan 2008-2017 towards improving the communication and transport sectors, said YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the Minister of Communications.

Speaking on the ninth day of the Legislative Council (LegCo) session on Thursday, he said the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has been investing in a big way to improve the infrastructure of the Brunei International Airport (BIA).

“The ministry will implement a number of strategies to attract more airlines to operate in Brunei,” he added.

They are: Promoting BIA into the Skytrax list which is a list of world’s leading international airports; encouraging fair competition between the airline companies within the framework of the Open Sky Policy; working closely with Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) and reviewing the best reciprocity practices; giving appropriate incentives to airlines to operate into Brunei Darussalam which will attract more visitors to the country; and privatising the BIA in the long run, the minister explained.

During his budget speech, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa said that at present, as many as five airline companies operate, handling 1.5 million passengers a year. This means BIA has a large capacity to accommodate more companies from other countries to establish their air services.

With the intention of making BIA a regional aviation hub, Brunei Darussalam has adopted the Open Sky Policy and signed Air Services Agreement with 48 countries. Nevertheless, we are only able to operate 13 air services to 16 destinations and on an average 35 flights a day, the minister noted.

Therefore, the MinCom will take a more active approach to improving the civil aviation sector and strive to benefit from the economic spin-offs it creates, he added.

According to the minister, the civil aviation sector is witnessing continuous growth in recent years with a slew of modernisation drives under way. Among them include expansion of the space of BIA terminal; upgrading of the communication navigation systems and air traffic management; rehabilitation of runway which is carried out every 10 years; and updating of the civil aviation management and legislation – for which the Department of Civil Aviation is receiving consultation from the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority International (UK CAAi).

Currently, the government is also actively working towards increasing tourism, promoting investment and strengthening diplomatic and economic ties with foreign countries on the basis of mutual interest, all of which will help boost the country’s civil aviation sector, the minister said.