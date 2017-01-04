Aiming for 100 per cent

Arabic schools in the country are setting the bar higher for its Primary School Assessment (PSR) examination performance target this year, stated the Director of Islamic Studies, Ustazah Hajijah binti Haji Moktal.
The department this year is targeting all its students to score grades A to C, or for Arabic schools to achieve a 100 per cent passing rate.
This seems to be a feasible goal as last year’s passing grade of A to C in PSR examinations at Arabic schools was an impressive 97 per cent.
