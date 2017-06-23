Aidilfitri rush for Labuan ferry tickets

LABUAN (Bernama) – The rush by Labuan-based Malaysians to get ferry tickets home to celebrate Aidilfitri with their families in mainland Sabah and Sarawak has started. The three ferry operators here said their day tickets to Menumbok, Sabah for June 21 till June 25 had been sold out, although they still had some to spare for night travel. To accommodate demand, the operators are providing 14 trips a day (Menumbok-Labuan-Menumbok). More details in Weekend Bulletin.
