THE Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) yesterday held a Hari Raya gathering at the Law and Courts Building at Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha.

Attorney General Datin Seri Paduka Hajah Hayati binti Pehin Orang Kaya Shahbandar Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Salleh hosted the festive gathering, whose guest list included the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office Dato Paduka Haji Muhammad Juanda bin Haji A Rashid, senior officers and personnel of the AGC.