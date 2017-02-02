Afghan city in range of Taleban rocket

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan (Xinhua) – The city of Lashkar Gah in Afghanistan southern region witnessed the firing of three rockets that claimed at least one life and injuring two others on Wednesday.

The attacks, which claimed the life of a school student and injured two more civilians, took place amid the visit of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah to Lashkar Gah, causing panic among the locals.

Lashkar Gah is the capital of Helmand province, 555km south of Kabul, and has been the main target of Taleban militants over the past couple of years.

Abdullah travelled to Lashkar Gah on Tuesday to inspect the security situation in the poppy-growing Helmand province, where Taleban militants have been fighting over the past several years to re-establish their rule in the strategically important province along the border with Pakistan.

Abdullah was in the major city in southern region on Wednesday morning when the rocket attacks happened.

In a meeting with security officials in Lashkar Gah on Tuesday, Abdullah directed the security apparatus to defeat militants before the arrival of spring in the troubled province.

According to local observers, by firing rockets on Lashkar Gah, Taleban demonstrated their ability and wanted to give the message that the armed outfit can target any place whenever they want to.

The rocket attacks have added to the concerns of Lashkar Gah residents, as many shops remained closed and the bazaar seemed deserted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, spokesman for Helmand’s provincial government Omar Zawak has blamed Taleban militants for firing the rockets, saying the militants aimed to terrorise the people through such attacks.

Taleban militants who are in control of parts of Helmand province and have been fighting to overrun Lashkar Gah city has yet to claim responsibility for the rocket attacks.