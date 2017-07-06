Acting Minister of Defence receives courtesy call

| Hakim Hayat |

FIRST Admiral (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohd Tamit, the Acting Minister of Defence yesterday received a courtesy call from Dato’ Sri Abdul Rahim bin Mohd Radzi, Secretary General of Defence, Ministry of Defence of Malaysia, who is in the country for the 18th Brunei Darussalam-Malaysia Joint Defence Working Committee (JDWC) meeting.

During the call, the Acting Minister of Defence expressed pleasure at the successful continuation of the JDWC meeting between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia which serves as a productive avenue for senior defence officials to hold discussions on bilateral defence cooperation.

Both sides also took the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to continue efforts in enhancing the excellent relations between the two countries.

The Brunei Darussalam-Malaysia JDWC was established through the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed on February 14, 1992, in Kuala Lumpur. The memorandum serves as a framework for fostering closer defence relations and cooperation between the defence establishments and armed forces of both countries.