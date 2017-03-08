Academic qualifications no guarantee of jobs

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

ACADEMIC qualifications no longer guarantee a job with the government or private sector, said YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, a member of the Legislative Council in his capacity as the district representative of Tutong Zone 2, Penghulu of Mukim Telisai. He was speaking on the need for creating highly skilled human resources during the second day of the 13th Legislative Council session, held yesterday morning.

YB Haji Ramli emphasised that many still rely on government assistance and eye for employment within the government sector. This sort of mindset, he said, should be scrapped.

According to him, now is the time for self-development, particularly in academia as well as skills relating to manufacturing, areas that have the potential to aid the needs of foreign direct investment (FDI) – which is highly dependent on local human resources.

To support the enhancement of skills and manufacturing, YB Haji Ramli called for the establishment of skills and manufacturing training centres in every district, providing courses for youths who are just leaving school, or those seeking employment.

The proposed Apprenticeship Programme (for fresh graduates) – to be launched this April – will become a platform for knowledge and skills enhancement for jobseekers seeking to ready themselves for the working world.

YB Haji Ramli also proposed for processing and manufacturing equipment and machineries to be exempted from tax, or sold at cheaper prices so as to encourage local companies to expand.

He expressed his contentment at the establishment of the SME Bank which will provide financial accessibility for local entrepreneurs. He however, proposed for 30 per cent of a company’s revenue to be used for loan repayment, and 70 per cent for paying employees’ salaries and for the purchase of equipment or other miscellaneous items.

YB Haji Ramli also urged the relevant government agencies to speed up and simplify the authorisation and approval process for businesses or entrepreneurial applications, ensuring that health and safety regulations are not overlooked.

Touching on His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s titah regarding choosy jobseekers and their inability to hold down their employment in the private sector, YB Haji Ramli urged private sector companies to provide terms and conditions as well as work guidelines on employee welfare – such as promotions, increments and allowances – on par with or similar to those provided by the government to their employees.