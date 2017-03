THE Down Syndrome Association, also known as ABLE, held a family picnic on Sunday for its honorary members and their family members.

Besides holding a celebration in conjunction with World Down Syndrome Day 2017, which carries the theme of ‘My Voice, My Community’, the event aimed to help build and enhance the members’ social skills and ability to interact with others in a fun and relaxing environment.

It also sought to strengthen ties among the individuals’ families for a firm support system.