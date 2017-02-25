ABLE members take part in National Day parade

FIFTY-THREE members of the Down Syndrome Association’s ‘Ability Build through Learning and Experience’, which is also known as ABLE, were part of the 33rd National Day parade at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the capital, on Thursday.

The association’s president, Ustazah Zaliha binti Haji Abu Salim, led the contingent comprising individuals with Down’s Syndrome and their family members during the march-past, for the third consecutive year since 2015.

“It rained heavily, but it did not stop us from taking part in the parade,” said one of the participants.

“In fact, we were all in high spirits until the end of the parade.

“This is one way of educating our children and to instil the patriotic spirit in them.

“We do hope to participate in the celebrations again next year.”