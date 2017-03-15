Abandoned vehicles to be removed soon, says minister

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Ministry of Communications (MinCom) in collaboration with the Land Transport Department (LTD) will soon implement the deregistration policy for abandoned vehicles commencing on April 6, 2017.

As a first step in enforcing the policy, the LTD along with other relevant agencies will soon launch a campaign to remove abandoned vehicles across the country.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Communications, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, in response to issues raised by YB Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, a Legislative Council (LegCo) member in his capacity as the Penghulu of Mukim Telisai Zone 2 of the Tutong District, during yesterday’s LegCo meeting.

The minister informed that his ministry, with the support of LTD, will implement the deregistration policy and demolish abandoned cars no longer active on roads or those that no longer qualify in terms of safety.

According to the minister, in 2015 there were 387,817 vehicles registered in the LTD system, but only 306,510 are active on roads.

“The trend is consistent with data from the previous year, where around 77,000 vehicles are still registered in the system but are no longer licensed due to the owner failing his licence or not taking the vehicle for inspection,”’ said YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa.

“Through investigations, the department with assistance from relevant parties found out that some vehicles no longer exist – they were abolished or abandoned at home, commercial buildings or workshops, along the roadside or even in forests, but not deregistered.”

The ministry and LTD, he explained, are monitoring and observing practices implemented in other countries to address the issue of abandoned vehicles, whereby some included the cost of vehicle disposal to be added to the price for purchasing a new vehicle, which discourages abandonment.