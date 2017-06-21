8,241 more get Kurnia bliss

| Hakim Hayat |

FESTIVE cheers were visibly etched on the faces of thousands of less privileged individuals from different groups in the Brunei-Muara District as they left the Istana Nurul Iman following the ceremony for the annual granting of personal gifts (Kurnia) from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday.

A total of 4,612 underprivileged individuals from the Brunei-Muara District received the Kurnia, which comes in the form of cash.

The ceremony has been held annually for the last eight years to coincide with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, showing the generosity of the caring monarch.

As personal representatives of His Majesty, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik with Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah as well as Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah were on hand to present the Kurnia at two separate venues in the Istana Nurul Iman.

The joyful atmosphere being felt throughout the nation will be shared equally by the recipients with the rest of the country, as the festive celebration comes closer, bringing great meaning and joy to all of them comprising those with special needs, orphans, the poor, those facing financial hardships and those who receive monthly welfare assistance.

This annual granting of Kurnia clearly illustrates His Majesty’s generosity as well as his continuous care and concern for the wellbeing and welfare of his subjects and residents of Brunei Darussalam, in giving them equal attention, regardless of race and religion. The recipients of the annual Kurnia usually comprise orphans, people with special needs, individuals receiving monthly assistance either from the Brunei Islamic Religious council (MUIB) or Community Development Department (JAPEM) and individuals with severe financial difficulties.

Accompanying His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah at the Reception Hall of the Istana Nurul Iman were Minister of Home Affairs Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong and Minister of Education Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman.

Meanwhile, at the Baitur Rahmah Hall of the Istana Nurul Iman, Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah were accompanied by the Minister of Religious Affairs Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman and Minister of Development Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah.

The recipients, who hailed from different parts of the Brunei-Muara District arrived at the Istana Nurul Iman as early as 7am yesterday – many of them provided with transportation through shuttle buses stationed at different locations for their convenience.

Upon arrival, the recipients were greeted by Istana staff, who promptly registered them and led them to their seats in an orderly manner while waiting to be called to receive the Kurnia from the personal representatives of His Majesty. After receiving their respective vouchers, the recipients took another queue to obtain their gifts from designated counters.

Hundreds of personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF), Fire and Rescue Department and also paramedics from the Ministry of Health (MoH) were also seen on duty during the event to manage the queue of the thousands of recipients filling in the Istana.

Meanwhile, a further 2,887 less privileged individuals from the Tutong District and 742 from the Temburong District also received the Kurnia in similar ceremonies yesterday.