71 times Khatam Al-Quran launched nationwide

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THE nationwide 71 times Khatam Al-Quran ceremony for the Mukim and village consultative councils (MPMK) was launched simultaneously in all four districts yesterday in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s upcoming 71st birthday celebration.

In the Brunei-Muara District, the ceremony was held at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong.

Six hundred and ninety-two students were selected to represent the Brunei-Muara District.

The ceremony commenced with mass Asar prayer followed by the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by the guest of honour, Minister of Home Affairs Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong in his capacity as the Chairman of the Organising Committee for His Majesty’s 71st birthday celebration.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Pengiran Dato Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar and Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud were also present.

The event proceeded with a recitation of the first Juzuk of Al-Quran and concluded with a Doa Selamat seeking Allah the Almighty’s blessings for His Majesty’s good health.

The annual religious ceremony also served as a platform for citizens to express their gratitude to Allah the Almighty for blessing the country with peace and prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty.