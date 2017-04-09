71 awarded PKL for services, dedication

| Izah Azahari |

THE Ministry of Communications yesterday acknowledged the hard work and services of 71 officers and staff from the ministry and the departments under it.

Minister of Communications Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat attended as the guest of honour.

The Long Service Medal (PKL) was presented to the 71 officials, in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s birthday celebrations.

The day also saw certificates and souvenirs presented to 45 retirees (of 2016) for their services.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Anuar bin Haji Salim, an officer from the Mosque Affairs Department under the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

In his speech, Ministry of Communications Special Duties Officer (Level 1) cum event chairman Tasad bin Haji Tamam highlighted that Long Service Medals are awarded in appreciation of officials who have served 20 years with the government.

A motivation talk was delivered by Head of the Special Education Unit at the Ministry of Education Haji Ali Yusri bin Haji Abdul Ghafor, following which the guest of honour presented recipients with their awards, certificates and souvenirs.

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Communications Haji Azhar bin Haji Ahmad, directors, heads of department and senior officers from the ministry and departments under it attended the event.