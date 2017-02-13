Over 6,000 attend premier talk by Ustaz Don Daniyal

| Aziz Idris |

PERBADANAN Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) last Friday welcomed over 6,000 guests to the Indoor Stadium of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Sports Complex for a premier talk titled ‘Jutawan Akhirat,’ which was held in conjunction with TAIB’s 25th anniversary.

The premier talk was delivered by an invited speaker from Malaysia, Ustaz Don Daniyal bin Don Biyajid of Kuiscell Sdn Bhd (Malaysia), and moderated by Haji Khairul Nazif bin Haji Damit, the assistant lecturer at the Usuluddin Faculty of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA).

According to Ustaz Don Daniyal, the experience and knowledge acquired by the Prophet from over 20 years as a businessman was able to attract communities in Makkah when the Prophet delivered his teachings.

“The Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) is an example that needs to be emulated. The Prophet was involved in business since the age of 12.

“To become a millionaire in the hereafter, one should equip himself with a good personality,” he said.

Earlier, Ustaz Don Daniyal delivered a Kuliah Subuh at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah titled ‘Rezeki and Hutang.’ It was also organised by Perbadanan TAIB in commemorating its silver jubilee.

Among the contents of the Kuliah Subuh was the greatness (rezeki) that Subuh prayer brings to a person.

Ustaz Don Daniyal was also invited to deliver a special talk titled ‘Iman, Cinta dan Taqwa’ which translates to ‘Faith, Love and Piety’ at UNISSA.

The special session was organised by Perbadanan TAIB with the support of the UNISSA Student Welfare Committee.

The talk highlighted the greatness of the Al-Quran and its miracles.

He touched on the strength and virtues of reading the Al-Quran, saying it should be read properly, accurately with complete focus on humility. Most importantly, the verses should be understood for desired spiritual effect.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said Muslims should read the Al-Quran and teach it to their children because the holy book contains laws, rules and teachings, covering belief in Allah the Almighty, morality, life and other lessons that can strengthen faith.

In attendance at the special session were Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, Deputy Rector of UNISSA, university students and officers of Perbadanan TAIB.