59 battle it out in semi-finals

| Azlan Othman |

THE semi-finals of the national Al-Quran Memorisation and Understanding 1438 Hijrah commenced yesterday at the Institut Tahfiz Al-Quran Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

This round of the competition sees 59 contestants competing in five categories over three days.

Category A is for children aged 11 and below. The 12 contestants are required to memorise selected verses of the Al-Quran and Surah-Surah Lazim from Juzuk 30. Their understanding of it will also be tested.

Category B, for students aged 17 and below, sees 10 participants competing in memorising selected verses and their understanding of it.

Category C is open to participants of all ages. Twelve contestants are competing in this category to memorise Juzuks 1 to 3 of the Al-Quran. They will also be tested on their understanding of Juzuk 1.

Thirteen participants will be competing in Category D, which tests their memorisation of Juzuks 1 to 15 of the Al-Quran, and their understanding of Juzuk 11.

Category E will sees 12 readers memorising Juzuks 1 to 30 of the Al-Quran, and their understanding of Juzuk 22. This category is also open to all age groups.

The result announcement and prize presentation for the semi-finals is tomorrow.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs holds the competition annually to enliven major Islamic calendar events. It is also part of activities for Nuzul Al-Quran (Revelation of the Holy Quran) to be held during Ramadhan.