56 end year with lucky draw prizes

| Izah Azahari |

THE fifth and sixth weekly draws for the Red Bull ‘Guess and Win’ Contest prize presentation were held at Utama Grand Superstore Sdn Bhd at The Mall, Gadong yesterday.

The prizes were presented by Lai Koon Toh, Senior Manager of Utama Grand Superstore; Valentine Hon, General Manager of Kingston Beverage and Creamery Sdn Bhd; and Kevin Robin Jon, Sales and Marketing Manager of Kingston Beverage and Creamery Sdn Bhd.

Members of the press drew the 56 winners on Thursday at the office of Kingston Beverage and Creamery.

There are eight weekly draws and one grand final draw for this two-and-a-half month contest, where each weekly draw will see 28 prizes given away, comprising of three $50 supermarket shopping vouchers, three Secret Recipe vouchers worth $30 each, 12 winners of movie tickets for two worth $16 per set, and 10 winners of 12 cans Red Bull Less Sugar drinks.

The contest runs from November 1, 2016 to January 15, 2017, and up for grabs in the grand final draw – which will be held at the Consumer Fair in International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas on January 22, 2017 – are two grand prize of air tickets worth $2,000 each, three first prize of air tickets worth $1,600 each, three second prize of air tickets worth $1,000 each, and 18 third prize of $200 shopping vouchers each.