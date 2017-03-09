5,000 locals stand a chance to get PMB jobs

| Ishan Ibrahim |

YB PEHIN Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office, said that initiatives have been implemented to ensure that locals are qualified and able to take up positions within the US$4-billion Pulau Muara Besar (PMB) project, headed by Hengyi Industries Sdn Bhd.

The minister was responding to a query by YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, Village Head of Kampong Masjid Lama, who said that the project, and the industry in general, requires a workforce equipped with industrial skills, proper knowledge and expertise. He asked whether the students currently studying in local educational institutions are able to fulfil the demands of the industry.

The PMB oil refinery and cracker plant project is scheduled to be completed by 2018, and will create 780 jobs, he noted.

He further queried what steps have been planned or implemented to ensure Bruneians are able to secure jobs within the PMB project.

The minister said that to produce skilled and suitably qualified Bruneians, a scholarship programme is currently being run by Hengyi Industries. In 2014, Hengyi awarded scholarships to 13 students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) to pursue degrees in Chemical Engineering at Zhejiang University in China, while in 2015, another 13 students under the same programme were awarded scholarships by the company.

Last year, 17 students were given scholarships and this year 15 students are expected to be awarded scholarships by Hengyi, the minister explained, adding that this is an ongoing programme by the Chinese company.

As a further step to increase the number of Bruneians employed in this industry, a legislation called Brunei Investment Incentive Order 2001 has been put in place which makes it mandatory that the composition of locals employed in the sector must not be less than 30 per cent for the first three years, while for the subsequent three years, locals must make up at least 60 per cent of the total workforce, said the minister.

This requirement will also apply to Hengyi. At present, the firm’s workforce is made up of 49 per cent Bruneians.

Also, according to the minister, the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has urged Hengyi to ensure that at least 5,000 locals are hired in their company during the construction stage.

This is a huge boost for local employment and highlighted the efficiency of the government in dealing with unemployment, the minister said.