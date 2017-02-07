Over 5,000 to attend religious talks

| James Kon |

AS PART of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) will be organising two events featuring Ustaz Don Daniyal bin Don Biyajid, a religious guest speaker from Malaysia.

The first event is a ‘Kuliah Subuh’ (dawn lecture), which is set to take place at 6.15am on February 10, at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah; while the second event is the ‘Ceramah Perdana’ (premier talk) at 8pm on the same day, at the Indoor Stadium.

The details of both events were announced in a press conference yesterday at the TAIB corporate office in the Airport Mall, which was chaired by Zamzaipa binti Haji Ismail, the Head of the Finance Department at TAIB and chairperson of the organising committee.

Zamzaipa affirmed that both events are open to the public, with an expected audience of 300-500 at the ‘Kuliah Subuh’, and around 5,000 at the ‘Ceramah Perdana’.

Brunei’s Ustaz Haji Khairul Nazif bin Haji Damit will also give a special talk at the ‘Ceramah Perdana’.

Free tickets for the ‘Ceramah Perdana’ will be made available tomorrow at selected TAIB branches, with a limit of three free tickets allowed per person.

The tickets will be available at the Perbadanan TAIB main office in the capital, TAIB Kuala Belait, TAIB Tutong, TAIB Temburong, Platinum TAIB and the TAIB Financing Centre on the first floor of The Airport Mall.

Tickets for the ‘Ceramah Perdana’ will also be distributed on February 10, after the ‘Kuliah Subuh’. Members of the public are advised to obtain the tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

Zamzaipa said, “The ‘Ceramah Perdana’ was the result of collaboration with Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (Kuiscell Sdn Bhd) to invite Ustaz Don Daniyal bin Don Biyajid for a series of talks in Brunei.”

She added, “We would also like to acknowledge the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB), the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs for their support.”

Perbadanan TAIB celebrated its 25th anniverdary on September 29, 2016 and a series of activities were organised to celebrate the occasion.

As a financial institution that provides Syariah-compliant financial solutions, TAIB is committed to giving back to the local community in terms of education as well as contributing to the country’s development in line with the goals of Brunei Vision 2035.

TAIB has also collaborated with MUBN Learning and Growth Company to organise a Tarbiyyah project for 250 underprivileged children, last December.

In January, with the support of DARe (Darussalam Enterprise) and a start-up hub, TAIB organised an entrepreneurship programme to educate participants on developing the necessary business proposals and skills required for entrepreneurs.