Over 500 attend Chinese Chamber of Commerce 60th anniversary celebration

Over 500 people attended the 60th anniversary celebration of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce at the Ballroom of V-Plaza Hotel in Jalan Sungai recently. The guest of honour Haji Haris bin Othman, Belait District Officer along with his wife were welcomed by the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Belait District, Loo Soon Nin, and Chairman of the committee responsible for organising the celebration, Raymond Hong Fan Tse. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0