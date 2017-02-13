50 gain home ownership insight at BIBD Social Mixer

| Hakim Hayat |

FIFTY members of the public were yesterday invited to the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam (BIBD) Social Mixer held at the BIBD Kiulap Financing Centre. The event was part of BIBD activities to position itself as the public’s first choice for home ownership solutions.

The Social Mixer, now in its second series, is a sequel to its first which was held during the ninth BIBD Showcase last September.

The event brought together industry experts who shared invaluable insights into the exciting journey of owning or investing in a home.

Among the industry experts were Legislative Council member YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman of Eco Bumi Architect, Robin Cheok of Cheok Advocates, Fergus Lim of Intanmas, and Aimi Ramlee from Square Feet Asia.