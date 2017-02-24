43 youths receive certificates for PBCTA

|Â Â Â Â Â Izah AzahariÂ Â Â Â Â |

A TOTAL of 43 youths from all four districts recently received certificates of appreciation for their participation in the 12th Belia Cinta Tanah Air Programme (PBCTA) held in conjunction with the 33rd National Day of Brunei Darussalam.

The event, which was held at the Recreation Hall of the Youth Centre in Bandar Seri Begawan, saw Dato Paduka Dr Haji Affendy bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in attendance as the guest of honour at the event.

Also in attendance was the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Haji Mohd Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad, along with government senior officers.

The event began with the national anthem, followed by a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat led by Muhammad Asrul Nizam bin Haji Ahmad, a participant of the PBCTA from the Brunei-Muara District.

The event then continued with a welcoming speech by the Acting Director of Youth and Sports, Haji Zafri bin Haji Mohamed, in his capacity as the Chairman of the PBCTA Appreciation Ceremony.

In his speech, Haji Zafri mentioned that PBCTA has conducted a number of activities such as participation in the National Day flag-raising ceremony, social work in all four districts, the BCTA Village, BCTA march during Bandarku Ceria, participation in the National Day thanksgiving ceremony, as well as partici-pation in the 33rd National Day celebration parade.

The chairman went on to say that 17 of the PBCTA Alumni have also joined as programme volunteers, which has shown proof of the patriotic strength of the youths in giving back to the country and showing appreciation to the nationâ€™s individuality.

Towards enhancing the effectiveness of the programme, Haji Zafri further explained that the department has reviewed and identified five important components which have been assimilated in planning the implementation of activities for the BCTA Village such as Leadership and Statehood, Volunteerism, Religion and Spiritualism, Sports and Activities, and Entrepreneurship.

“Participants of the PBCTA will then be assimilated into the PBCTA Alumni, and will function as volunteers of the Department of Youth and Sportsâ€™ District Division in together handling youth activities as one of the departmentâ€™s efforts to further support the contributions of youths towards realising the â€˜Generation with a Visionâ€™,” added the chairman.