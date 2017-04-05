412 participate in Khatam Al-Quran ceremony in Belait

| Daniel Lim |

A KHATAM Al-Quran ceremony was held in conjunction with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s 71st birthday celebration after the Asar prayer at the Kampong Pandan Mosque, Kuala Belait.

A total of 412 participants were selected to represent the Belait District.

Present as the guest of honour was Mohamed Riza bin Dato Paduka Haji Mohamed Yunos, Permanent Secretary (Media and Cabinet) at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Legislative Council members representing the Belait District, Belait District Officer, deputy permanent secretary, head of department and senior officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Penghulu and head of the villages in the Belait District, members of the Mukim and village consultative council (MPMK) as well as staff members from different government departments in the district were also present.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by the reading of the first Juzuk of Al-Quran and concluded with a Doa.

More Khatam Al-Quran events are planned in the district in conjunction with His Majesty’s 71st birthday celebration.