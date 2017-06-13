41 orphans, four others receive donations

A CEREMONY was recently held at Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque to present donations and welfare assistance to 41 orphans and four special needs children from Kampong Sungai Akar.

Hosted by the village consultative council, Takmir committee and Muslimah group of Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque, the ceremony saw Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong attending as the guest of honour.

Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali is also a Takmir patron of Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah Mosque.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah led mosque official Haji Samsul Nizam bin Haji Badar, followed by Khatam Al-Quran and Takhtim for the mosque’s Muslimah group.

The Doa Khatam Al-Quran was recited by Imam Haji Muhammad Sadullah bin Haji Salleh, followed by Marhaban.

The event continued with a Tahlil and welcoming remarks by the event chairperson, Hajah Rokiah bin Awang Ismail, before the presentation took place, including certificates for Khatam participants.

The ceremony concluded with a Doa Selamat and closing Doa by Haji Samsul Nizam bin Haji Badar, before the breaking of fast, mass Maghrib, Isyak, Sunnat Tarawikh and Sunnat Witir prayers.

Sungai Akar Village Head Haji Ramlee bin Haji Mohd Zain was among the attendees.