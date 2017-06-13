4 missing, one rescued after boat capsizes

One person was rescued and four others are reportedly missing after the boat in which they were travelling met with an accident close to Ferry Baram Platform in Brunei waters last Sunday. The Royal Brunei Police Force confirmed the incident and said investigations and rescue efforts are currently underway. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
4 prodigies bring laurels to Brunei with global win
UNDERLINING that Brunei’s efforts in intellectual capital development are making major headways, a group of young talents has brought laurels to the...Read more