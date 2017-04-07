4 deported for terror links

THE Brunei Internal Security Department in cooperation with other intelligence and enforcement agencies detained and deported four foreign nationals for their involvement in extremism and terrorism-linked activities.

The action is part of the continuous effort of the Government of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam to ensure that the Sultanate is free from any threat against the peace, harmony and security of the nation, the department said in a press statement yesterday.

Following an operation conducted in February 2017, four Indonesian nationals were detained under section 55 of the Internal Security Act, and subsequently, all four were deported and blacklisted from re-entering Brunei due to their predisposition towards the ideology of militant group – Islamic State (IS).

The four suspects are: Teuku Muhammad Zein Teuku Sofyan, 31; Murtadho Bakri, 46; Andri Rahayu Sukiman, 33; and Firdaus Muhammad Ali, 37.

Brunei Internal Security Department’s investigations revealed that two of the suspects were in possession of propaganda materials related to IS and all four suspects admitted to downloading as well as sharing IS online videos and other materials available on the Internet.

Information received from intelligence sources has also revealed that Teuku Muhammad Zein was known to have been in direct contact with a suspected IS member based overseas. Findings of the investigations were also shared with Brunei Internal Security Department’s counterpart in Indonesia prior to the deportations of the four suspects.

According to the statement, this recent development indicates the emergence of extremism and terrorism related elements in the country and highlights the need for the government and the public to exercise a high degree of caution considering that no country is immune to the perils of transnational security threats including Brunei Darussalam.

“His Majesty’s Government would like to remind the public that any act of terrorism is detrimental to the security of Brunei Darussalam and is a serious offence under the Anti-Terrorism Order. The Brunei Internal Security Department together with other intelligence and enforcement agencies will not hesitate to take strong and pre-emptive action against any individual or group found to be supporting, promoting or disseminating any militant ideology or propaganda which also includes act of providing and collecting funds for any individuals or groups that have links or suspected to have links with terrorism,” the statement said.

The department urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities by individuals or groups that are linked to terrorism by contacting Brunei Internal Security Department’s hotline 133 or sending e-mail to isd133@kdn.gov.bn.