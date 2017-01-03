4-day ‘YES LETOP’ carnival ends on high note

THE ‘YES LETOP’ carnival officially concluded yesterday at the International Convention Centre in Berakas after an enthusiastic response from the public.

Around 21,500 visitors flocked to the four-day carnival which hosted more than 86 local and foreign vendors. The event was organised by BattlePro Marketing and Man-agement Services (BattleProMMS).

Among the activities that were featured during the carnival included ‘Projek Beg Waqaf’. The project managed to collect 250 schoolbags for orphans and unprivileged families. The project was coordinated by BattleProMMS with Almas Volunteer Association.

Meanwhile, the charity project ‘1 Guntingan, 1 Senyuman’, which was conducted by BattleProMMS in collaboration with Jambang’s Barber Shop, managed to give haircuts to 87 orphans.

A grand draw was held during the last day of the event. Each visitor at the carnival had a chance to win an iPhone 7 sponsored by BattleProMMS along with other prizes provided by participating vendors and entrepreneurs.

Mahirah Rusydinah binti Madani won the grand prize which was a Jet Black iPhone 7. The founder of BattleProMMS, Haji Syed Mohd Yassin bin Haji Syed Anayatullah Shah, presented the prize to the winner.

Other winners that participated in other activities during the carnival also received prizes. The Junior Project Manager, Mohd Syukri bin Jamil, presented the prizes to the other winners.

Md Zainol Ariffin was named winner of the ‘What’s that Smell?’ activity, Syazwani Salazmi claimed the top prize for the ‘What’s in the Box?’ activity while Rachel Shim emerged as the winner of the colouring contest.

The winner of the daily iPhone Lucky Draw for the last of the event was Khairah Naaibah binti Abu Bakar.