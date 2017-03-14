$36M tithe money distributed

| Azlan Othman |

BASED on statistics from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council, from the years 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, some $36 million tithe money has been distributed to eligible recipients in the form of financial assistance, basic necessities, school fees and accommodation.

Meanwhile, the distributions for the festive Hari Raya period amounted to $9 million.

This was highlighted by the Minister of Religious Affairs, YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman in response to YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin bin Dato Paduka Awang Haji Sabtu’s queries at the Legislative Council (LegCo) meeting yesterday.

YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin asked about tithe recipients in the category of poor and destitute, which had reached 9,586 recipients last year, including heads of family and their dependents.

The new LegCo member also inquired on the strategies by the Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) and other agencies in monitoring this group, who should not be dependent on tithe but be assisted through the provision of equipment, a business model and programme to enhance their knowledge.

The minister responded that these recipients get tithe money assistance monthly, for a period of 24 months.

Tithe money is also distributed to pay medical expenses for Muslims who are not entitled for free medical fees or subsidies, to pay the model to set up a business, to finance the Asnaf Zakat Empowerment Programme (PROPAZ) for them to be free from becoming tithe recipients, as well as to pay outstanding dues under the category of Al-Gharimin, added the minister.

YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin also revealed that over 4,000 people paid property tithe, including companies who pay business tithe. Last year, over $17 million property tithes were collected.

“Tithe recipients who are old and unable to work are still eligible to get tithe money. But if they are able to work, we will put forth efforts for them to work and free them from becoming tithe recipients,” he said.

“For those who are able to work but with low-income, big families and many commitments, it is still not adequate to support their lives and they still rely on tithe money.”

Meanwhile, steps taken by the MoRA to ensure that teachers have qualifications to teach Al-Quran and religious knowledge in line with the rules and regulations as well as to guarantee the quality and to control the authenticity of teachings were also queried by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Pendikar Alam Dato Paduka Seri Awang Haji Hasrin.

The minister responded that the Brunei Islamic Religious Council has also inspected and commissioned private teachers in terms of Al-Quran reading and their fluency in ‘Tajwid’.

“Some applications could be accepted and passed, although the applicants are from tertiary institutions. For foreign preachers who are not spreading thoughts not in tune with the local context, it will not be approved,” he said.

YB Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin shared statistics from the Brunei Islamic Religious Council which show the number of Bruneians commissioned totalled 173 people, of which 66 teach Al-Quran and 45 teach religious knowledge.

Another 72 teach Al-Quran and carry out religious talks. The teachers are from higher institutions. Some also comprise graduates still studying and former civil servants with expertise in religious knowledge.