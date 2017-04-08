$35K worth of prizes at NBT lucky draw

| Wani Roslan |

RAHMAH binti Haji Jimin was filled with an excitement when she unexpectedly won the first prize of $3,000 Shopping Voucher at the NBT Toyota 50th anniversary promo draw yesterday at the Ballroom of the Hua Ho Manggis Mall.

Rahmah, who was accompanied by her husband, Mohd Shafiee bin Abdullah and their son, Mohd Aniq, had bought a new Toyota Vios 1.5 Auto in February. She drove to Hua Ho Manggis Mall from Kampong Pandan in Belait District to participate in the lucky draw.

Meanwhile, the second prize was won by Muhd Akmal Wafiuddin bin Nordin who walked away with a $2,700 shopping voucher, while third prize was won by Hajah Norhafizah binti Haji Muhd Bokhari, who won a $2,500 shopping voucher.

The winners were drawn by Haji Haliluddin bin Dato Haji Talib, General Manager of Baiduri Finance Bhd; Irwan bin Lamit, Managing Director of BIBD At-Tamwil; and Barudin bin Haji Kudil, General Manager of Takaful Brunei Am.

The NBT Toyota 50th anniversary promo draw was opened for customers who bought and registered their new Toyota between January 1 and March 30 this year. It was organised to appreciate and reward customers for their support for NBT and Toyota over the last half century.

Fifty prizes valuing $35,000 – including shopping vouchers, electrical household appliances, mobile phones and bicycles – were brought home by lucky winners yesterday.

Haji Ahmad Omar bin Haji Husin, Deputy Managing Director of NBT, congratulated the winners and thanked customers for their support. “We definitely could not be where we are today without your unwavering confidence and trust in Toyota and NBT.”

Also present at the event were Leong Cheng Soon, Senior General Manager (Sales) of NBT, and Marketing and Sales Managers.