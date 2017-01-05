315 Year 7 students begin school life at MSPSBS

| Wani Roslan |

A TOTAL of 315 students who achieved outstanding results in the 2016 Primary School Assessment (PSR) examinations began their orientation as Year 7 students yesterday, at the Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College (MSPSBS).

Among the students was Pengiran Wajeeh Al-Bolkiah bin Pengiran Haji Mohammad Hakimmuddin, the grandson of His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah.

Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Hajah Taiyibah Qalbul Bolqiah, the daughter of His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah, was also present to witness the Year 7 orientation at MSPSBS.

The three-day orientation will involve some team-building activities, a championship battle and a briefing on co-curricular activities (CCA).

In his welcoming speech, Haji Ismail bin Haji Zainal, the Acting Principal of MSPSBS, congratulated the new students on their academic achievements, which he said met the college’s admission criteria.

He then outlined several key focus areas, namely the introduction of the educational programme in MSPSBS, school attendance, the development of the students’ characters, and the home school link.

“A successful education is not limited to outstanding achievements in the academic area, but also includes shaping the character and morals of the students who will be our future leaders,” he said.

“Besides discipline, the college also emphasises on spirituality and the involvement of the students in sports, cross-country, charity work and school club activities.”

The acting principal also invited parents and guardians to attend the college’s Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) which is responsible for organising activities on behalf of the students and their parents.

“Parents and guardians are welcome to share information and experiences, or organising relevant activities and attending parent-teacher meetings for the benefit of the students,” he said.

There was also a briefing on the Students Progress Examination (SPE) for Year 7, delivered by Zabaidah binti Tuah; and a talk on the college’s PIGB by Hajah Florinda binti Haji Mejenis, a member of the PIBG Executive Committee, which was followed by a recitation of the students’ oath for the new intake.