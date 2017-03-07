Over 30 SRSUAS students join Fidyah Scheme

| Achong Tanjong |

THE Head of Students Affairs Section of the Schools Department, Cikgu Hajah Jeriah binti Duraman, in her capacity as the chief guest yesterday officially launched the Fidyah Scheme for the Sultan Umar Ali Saifuddin Primary School (SRSUAS). The scheme is conducted by the Brunei Council on Social Welfare (MKM) and Yusof Halim & Partners Syariah 2017.

The ceremony took place at Sri Muara Hall of SRSUAS Muara, which was also attended by Haji Mohd Yusof Halim, Head of the MKM Fidyah Section. Also present were the Principal of SRSUAS, Rohaya binti Yusof, as well as teachers, parents and committee members of MKM.

Some 34 children from the school yesterday received their ID card under the scheme, which was presented by the chief guest. MKM was established to help complement and supplement efforts on social welfare programmes, initiatives and activities made by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s Government.

It was registered under the Registrar of Societies on December 2, 2009.

Fidyah is the payment of fines imposed on Muslim individuals who cannot replace their fast in the month of Ramadhan in a year until the arrival of the Ramadhan month the next year.

MKM started distributing the Fidyah money in January 2014, which involved Haji Salleh Primary School in Sungai Hanching where 62 students were identified eligible to be part of the scheme conducted by MKM.

In the following years, the scheme has spread to Sengkurong Primary School, where 33 students were eligible to be part of the scheme. Until the end of 2016 other school followed – Sultan Abdul Bubin Primary School with 40 students, Tanah Jambu Primary School with 40 students, Pintu Malim Primary School with 30 students and the latest addition, SRSUAS with 34 students.

The students were given an ID card for them to buy food from the school for $1 per day.