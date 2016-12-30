2nd Sentral Siuk Bonanza launched

KB SENTRAL Shopping Centre Kuala Belait marked the year-end with a soft launch of the 2nd edition of the Sentral Siuk Bonanza event yesterday held at the first floor of the shopping centre located in Jalan Seri Maharaja in Kampong Mumong A.

On hand to officiate the ceremony was the guest of honour, the Vice President of Federation of Brunei Malay Entrepreneurs (PPPMB) Dr Haji Jumat bin Haji Idris who was accompanied by Secretary of PPPMB Professor Dr Haji Ismail Opak.

Also present to witness the ceremony was KBSentral’s Marketing and Event Manager Ahmad Anwar bin Haji Rosly. Sentral Siuk Bonanza offers local vendors the platform and a chance to showcase and sell their products on site at the shopping centre during these three day period from December 29-31, 2016.

The objective of this event is to support local talents and local businesses/local entrepre-neurs, make Sentral Shopping Centre as a focal place to promote small businesses as well as to promote KBSentral as a ‘great place to be’.

Sentral Siuk Bonanza aims to provide SMEs in Brunei with the opportunity to sell or showcase their products and/or services.

This end of year edition will also include Sentral Siuk Bonanza’s own Dip & Win where you get one dip in the fish bowl to try and win a prize if they spend a minimum of B$10 during the three-day event.