2,887 receive Kurnia in Tutong

| Azaraimy HH |

THOUSANDS more received cash gifts from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday.

The cash gifts were His Majesty’s Kurnia (personal gift) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

On Monday, more than 10,000 selected individuals comprising orphans, those with special needs and the underprivileged received the Kurnia in Brunei-Muara and Belait districts. Yesterday, thousands more in Tutong and Temburong districts received the Kurnia.

In Tutong District, there were 2,887 recipients.

Present to hand over the Kurnia were Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah, as the personal representatives of His Majesty.

Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Princess ‘Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah’s arrival at the Tutong District Civic Centre Complex was greeted by Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, and spouse; and Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, and spouse.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Selamat led by Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Setia Raja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Haji Awang Suhaili bin Haji Mohiddin.

One of the youngest recipients, five-year-old Maryam Qumayra binti Sabli, a child with special needs, expressed her love and gratitude to His Majesty for the Kurnia. The Raya gift has certainly put a smile to her heart. She hoped to spend it wisely to prepare for the upcoming Raya celebration.

Her mother, Hajah Jumayati binti Salleh, 41, from RPN Bukit Beruang also expressed her love and gratitude to His Majesty for the kind thought and assistance. She said the cash gift will be spent wisely and saved for rainy days.

Sim Ai Kun, 54, from RPN Bukit Beruang also expressed her happiness and gratitude to His Majesty. She said it was her first time to receive the Kurnia. She currently receives assistance from the Community Development Department.

Sim expressed her admiration towards His Majesty who gave the Kurnia regardless of ethnicity and faith. She expressed hope for a long reign to the beloved monarch.