25 youths complete PPB course on heavy vehicle driving

| Achong Tanjong |

TWENTY- five participants in the 6th Heavy Vehicles Driving Course received their certificates of completion at a ceremony held yesterday at the Youth Development Centre (PPB), in Kampong Tanah Jambu.

Haji Amiruddin bin Haji Mohammad Hassan, the Director of Administration and Finance at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports presented the certificates.

The event also coincided with the signing of employment contracts with several heavy vehicle companies.

The participants underwent two months of training From July 28 to December 16, 2016, at the PPB and a three-month work attachment programme in the private sector.

They were trained to drive various types of heavy vehicles to obtain Class 2, 4, 5, 6 and 11 driving licences, which are required by companies operating heavy machinery.

The participants were also taught skills that included defensive driving, first aid, bus driver training and basic awareness on health, safety and environment.

In his welcoming speech, Haswandi bin Haji Osman, the Acting Assistant Director at the PPB, said that 112 youths have successfully completed the course since its implementation in 2012.

“Most of them have since gained employment in heavy machinery skills,” he said, adding, “It’s encouraging to see an increase in the number of locals involved in the driving of heavy vehicles.”

Haswandi also encouraged jobseekers to constantly upgrade their skills and knowledge based on local market needs, especially in the private sector.

The 6th Heavy Vehicles Driving Course was jointly implemented by the PPB, the Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE) and the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office under the Industry Competency Framework (ICF) programme.