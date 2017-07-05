25 pints collected

| Wani Roslan |

A TOTAL of 25 pints were collected in a blood donation campaign jointly organised yesterday by the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital Blood Donation Centre, in partnership with the Times Square Shopping Centre.

One of the donors, Khairul Erwan Shah bin Haji Aziz, told the Bulletin that he began to donate blood on regular basis in 2008, when one of his children was diagnosed with leukaemia.

“Giving blood is one of the many ways where we can contribute towards society and save lives,” he said.