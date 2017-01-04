Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs, while visiting the Bandar Seri Begawan Arabic Preparatory School (SPA BSB) on Tuesday highlighted the importance of school leadership to empower the Arabic Language across the country by creating an atmosphere of Arabic Language in Arabic schools.
As was explained in a press release from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, this is to develop and balance Arabic Language skills with English Language skills among the students of Arabic schools.
