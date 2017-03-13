Over 2,000 take part in Pusat Ehsan fund-raiser

| James Kon |

HER Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah was among the over 2,000 people who gathered at the Taman Haji Sir Muda Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien in the heart of the capital yesterday to raise funds by participating in the 12th Pusat Ehsan Walk, Run & Cycle 2017.

In support of the Bandarku Ceria initiative on Sunday in Bandar Seri Begawan, the categories in the Walk & Run event were the 3km Fun Run, 5km Fun Run, 10km and 21km while in the Fun Cycling event, the categories fell into 12km and 21km.

The guest of honour who sounded off the 21km cycling event was YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Home Affairs.

The Minister of Home Affairs also participated in the 12km cycling event with YB Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Minister of Education and other riders.

Also present to sound off the race were Dato Paduka Mohd Alimin bin Haji Abdul Wahab, Senior Trustee of Pusat Ehsan with Pengiran Datin Hajah Noraini binti Pengiran Dipa Negara Laila Diraja Pengiran Haji Abdul Momin, an Executive Trustee of Pusat Ehsan.

Co-organised by Cycletechno Event Management Solutions, local and Miri cyclists also participated in the King of Criterium (KoC) Cycle Race as part of the Pusat Ehsan Walk, Run & Cycle 2017 event.

Haji Ahmad bin Haji Abdul Rahman, a Trustee (Policy and Planning) of Pusat Ehsan conveyed his appreciation to the sponsors, the organising committee as well as the Minister of Home Affairs and the diplomatic corps for participating in the event.

He also thanked the participants for supporting the event to help raise fund for Pusat Ehsan.

This is the 12th Pusat Ehsan Run to raise funds for services and programmes related to the training, care and recovery of special needs individuals.