Over 2,000 join World Habitat Day celebrations

| Aziz Idris |

THE rain did not dampen the spirit of over 2,000 people who took part in the Charity Run and Cycling Expedition organised in conjunc-tion with World Habitat Day 2016/2017 celebrations yesterday.

The event was held at the Housing Development Department Headquarters at the Old Airport in Berakas which was also the start and finish line.

A total of nine categories com-peted during the event, which included the Half Marathon 21km for Men and Women, Half Marathon 21km for Veteran Men and Women (45 years above).

Participants also joined the 5km Men and Women Open, 3.5km Fun Run for Men and Women and 42km cycling expedition.

Present as the guest of honour was the Minister of Development, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Bahrin bin Abdullah, who also took part in the cycling expedition.

The guest of honour sounded the horn to kick-off the race for the Half Marathon 21km race. Winners received cash prizes.

A donation of $24,628.19 was also presented to the Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei obt-ained from all proceeds and 20 per cent from the overall registration fee.

President of SMARTER Brunei, Malai Haji Abdullah bin Malai Haji Othman received the donations.

To enliven the event, 14 stalls were set up for activities including ‘Live Cooking’ and ‘Car Boot’ sale. One of the highlights during the event was the retro and classic car display.

Among the objectives of the event was to foster a culture of adapting healthy lifestyles and be always active among the community across the country and at the same time, to provide exposure to the youths and emphasise the importance of living a healthy lifestyle in the future.

World Habitat Day was officially designated by the United Nations and first celebrated in 1986. The purpose of the day is to reflect on the state of cities and towns and the basic human rights to adequate shelter. It also aims to remind the world of its collective responsibility for the habitat of future generations.