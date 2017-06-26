More than 200 at SUAMPRIPAHS Khatam Al-Quran

RAJAÂ Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School (SUAMPRIPAHS) yesterday held a Khatam Al-Quran for its teachers and students, and a breaking of fast in conjunction with the month of Ramadhan.

Hajijah binti Haji Moktal, Acting Director of Islamic Studies, Ministry of Religious Affairs, was the guest of honour. More than 200 students participated in the event. Officers from the Islamic Studies Department (JPI) and school personnel also attended the event.

The event began with a recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah, Surah Adh-Dhuhaa and Surah-Surah Lazim. It was followed by Takhtim, Tahlil, Doa Khatam, Doa Tahlil and Doa Allah Peliharakan Sultan. It then saw Iftar, mass Maghrib prayer, and a dinner.

The event continued with mass Isyak and Sunnat Tarawikh prayers, ending with Sunnat Witir prayer.

Julie Ann Marsh, Mathematical Subject Guide from Literacy Guidance Project and Numerical (CfBT and the Ministry of Education) was also present.

Ustazah Hajah Rusidah binti Haji Talip, First Principal of SUAMPRIPAHS expressing gratefulness for the success of the event, thanked school personnel for their effort in organising the event.