About 20 people ‘riot’ at KLCC, throw bottles at public

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama) – There was pandemonium in the area around the Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) when a group of men suddenly ‘rioted’ and threw bottles at the public who were in the vicinity. More than 20 men dressed in black, masked and waving red flags were in the area of tourist focus at about 1am and were seen cursing and swearing at the police and security guards when they were told to disperse peacefully. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.

