2 Bali escaped inmates captured in East Timor

JAKARTA (AFP) – Two foreign inmates who tunnelled their way out of a Bali prison have been captured in East Timor, police said yesterday, in the latest prison break case in Indonesia. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said were caught at a hotel in Dili Thursday morning after arriving on a boat illegally from Indonesia. They had escaped from Kerobokan prison Monday along with with two other inmates, Australian Shaun Edward Davidson and Malaysian Tee Kok King. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Bruneian wins UK award
A BRUNEI Government scholarship recipient who studies in the United Kingdom made the Sultanate proud when his team won the UK leg of this year's Eco...