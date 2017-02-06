1970s bands rekindle friendship at reunion dinner

| Daniel Lim |

SEVEN Belait-based bands from the 1970s recently attended a gathering at Serikandi Café & Restaurant in Kuala Belait, to catch up with old music associates and reminisce about the past.

The bands present at the reunion were ‘Suara Timor’, ‘Seri Puspa’, ‘Bantana’, ‘Black Gypsy’, ‘15 March’ and ‘Khayalan Pengembara’.

The event began with a Doa read by Imam Haji Omar bin Haji Hussin from the Kampong Teraban Mosque, which was then followed by a brief speech by event organiser Haji Ahad bin Selamat, and a cake-cutting ceremony between the band leaders.

Haji Ahad, who is also the former manager of ‘15 March’, told the Bulletin, “Many of us are still active, whether performing solo, in a band or freelance – only not as frequently as we used to.

“This reunion is intended to convey the message that we are still around, and we will pass down the legacy to our children,” he added, concluding the interview.