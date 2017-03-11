18 RBAF officers promoted to new ranks

| Rokiah Mahmud |

BY THE consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Minister of Defence, and the Supreme Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF), 18 officers were promoted to new ranks in a ceremony which took place yesterday at the Bolkiah Garrison.

The officers were presented with their respective insignia by Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, the Commander of the RBAF, who presided over the event.

During the ceremony, two senior officers were promoted to the rank of Colonel: 304 Lieutenant Colonel Zahrin bin Haji Zunaidi, Director of the Performance Optimisation Centre; and 308 Lieutenant Colonel Saiful Akhmar bin Mohammad Shariff, Commandant of the RBAF Defence Academy.

Meanwhile, 16 officers assumed the ranks of Substantive Lieutenant Colonel/Commander, namely: 384 Acting Commander Muhammad Hadi Syarifuddin bin Abdullah Mega, from the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN); 435 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Pengiran Haji Mohammed Hasreen bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan; 487 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Wata bin Abdullah Awat; 480 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Suriyati binti Haji Junaidi; 283 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Matyussof bin Matyassin; 347 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Harmadi bin Haji Mamit; 352 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Haji Mohd Sheh bin Bagul; 377 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Nooridah binti Haji Ibrahim; 432 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Hajah Suriani binti Haji Junaidi; 447 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Haji Hishamuddin bin Abidin; 458 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Haji Abdul Kadir bin Haji Mahmud; 491 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Hismawadi bin Haji Mohd Said; 493 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Azmie Iskandar bin Ariffin; 540 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Mohammad Amiruddin bin Tuah; 541 Acting Lieutenant Colonel (U) Schufin bin Haji Brahim; and 553 Acting Lieutenant Colonel Mardini bin Abdul Rahman.

The RBAF promotion ceremony is a celebration of the officers who have performed well according to their duties and displayed potential in their services to the RBAF.

Also present at yesterday’s ceremony were services commanders, directors, commandants, senior officers and officers from the Ministry of Defence and the RBAF.