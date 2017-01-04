15pc discount at Tasek Brasserie with Standard Chartered cards

STANDARD Chartered Bank cardholders will be able to enjoy an exclusive 15 per cent discount when dining at Radisson Hotel’s Tasek Brasserie. The promotional discount is ongoing till February 28.

Wong Li Li, Acting Head of Retail Products and Segment, said, “We are delighted that we are able to offer this discount to our clients.

“Tasek Brasserie has been a popular establishment synonymous with quality dining. We believe that our clients from Brunei as well as Asian region will thoroughly enjoy the special offer.”

This exclusive discount is applicable to ala carte and buffet meals, and is not applicable to any other promotions, during food promotions or special events.

Debit and credit card members simply have to spend a minimum of BND20 in a single receipt to be entitled to their dine-in bill discount.