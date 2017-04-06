157.5 tonnes of love

| Ishan Ibrahim |

FOR Ramadhan this year, 157.5 metric tonnes of Safawi dates will be distributed to citizens and residents of Islamic faith in the country.

Each Muslim citizen and resident will receive a 300-gramme box of the dates, irrespective of age and status of citizenship.

The ‘Kurma Kurnia Peribadi’ (personal gift of dates) from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, will be distributed after an allotment launching ceremony.

Last year, 154 metric tonnes of Safawi dates were distributed during the holy month.

The dates, supplied by Al Madinah Dates Company, Saudi Arabia, will be shipped by sea in a chilled container to preserve their freshness, and are scheduled to arrive at Muara Port in the last week of April 2017.

Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (Yayasan) yesterday organised a meeting at the Yayasan Complex in the capital to discuss the distribution of the dates in time for the upcoming Ramadhan festival.

The agenda of the meeting, which was chaired by Haji Brahim bin Haji Ismail, Managing Director of Yayasan, covered discussions on the management system as well as the allotment of the Kurma Kurnia Peribadi.

The appointment of a secretariat and members of the coordinating committee for the allotment of the dates – to be managed and supported by Yayasan with cooperation from the relevant government departments – was also carried out during the meeting.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by district and government officers from participating government departments such as the Royal Customs and Excise Department, Ports Department, Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Royal Brunei Police Force, Radio Television Brunei, Information Department as well as officers from Yayasan.

The dates will be handed out to the village heads from across the nation, who will then distribute them to the residents of their respective village.

These dates will also be presented to the commanding officers of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and directors of units at the Ministry of Defence during the launching ceremony. Upon conclusion of the ceremony, the dates will also be handed to other RBAF officers and staff.

Similarly, the dates will also be presented to the commanding officers, formation directors, and officers and staff of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

The distribution of the personal gift of dates from His Majesty is one of Yayasan’s annual projects.