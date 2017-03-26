1,400 athletes vying for honours at SKBD

| James Kon |

SOME 1,400 athletes from 12 teams are competing at third Brunei Darussalam National Games (SKBD) on March 25-29.

A total of 153 medals are up for grabs over the course of the five-day competition.

Dato Paduka Awang Haji Mohd Roselan bin Haji Mohd Daud, Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, launched the Games at Belapan Track and Field complex yesterday.

Sports contested at this year’s SKBD are badminton, netball, futsal, cycling, boat race, athletic, sepak takraw and tug of war.

Besides teams representing districts, the other participating contingents include Royal Brunei Armed Forces Sports Council, Royal Brunei Police Force Sports Council, higher education institutions, combined telco companies, Sports School, Brunei Shell Joint Venture Company, Royal Brunei Airlines and Brunei Association of Banks.

Haji Noor Jusmin bin Haji Abdul Samad, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports – who is also chair of the Games – said, “Through SKBD, local athletes will give themselves a shout for international competitions.

“The Games is a platform for athletes to achieve success and maintain good discipline.”

A reading of oath also took place, followed by the presentation of memento to each contingent by the deputy minister.