13th session of LegCo to open on March 4

| Azlan Othman |

THE official opening of the first meeting of the 13th session of the Legislative Council (LegCo) will be on March 4 at the hall of the Department of Councils of State building.

The opening ceremony will be graced by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

The Legislative Council meeting will be chaired by YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Lela Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Dato Setia Haji Mohamed Taib as the Speaker of the Legislative Council.

He will be assisted by Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Jaya Dato Paduka Haji Judin bin Haji Asar, Clerk 1 (First) to the Legislative Council and Rose Aminah binti Haji Ismail, Deputy Clerk to the Legislative Council.

The LegCo session this year enters its 13th year since it was re-instated in 2004.

This year saw new members appointed on January 13, 2017 where members of the LegCo were dissolved on August 6, 2016 after completing their five-year term.

Members of the Legislative Council comprises ex-officio members (posts), appointed members of titled persons, appointed members of meritorious persons in public service and in various fields, and appointed members representing the four districts.

TITLE PERSONS ACCORDING TO SECTION 1(A) (II) OF THE SECOND SCHEDULE OF ARTICLE 24 (I) PERSON WHO HAVE ACHIEVED DISTINCTION ACCORDING TO SECTION 1 (A) (IV) OF THE SECOND SCHEDULE OF ARTICLE 24 (I) DISTRICT REPRESENTATIVES ACCORDING TO SECTION 5 (I) OF THE SECOND SCHEDULE OF ARTICLE 24 (I)

In the previous years, the LegCo session discussed and deliberated issues and questions for the interest and welfare of the people.

The session is also meaningful for the country in its efforts to provide a platform to air ideas and problems through consultations and discussions for it to be a healthy forum in upholding the prosperity of the people and to develop the nation more progressively and competitively.

As in the previous years, the Legislative Council session will be held after the opening ceremony by His Majesty or on a date and time set by the Speaker of the Legislative Council.

The session will be opened to the public. Government and private schools and educational institutions interested in attending to expose themselves to the guidelines of discussing bills in Brunei Darussalam or its deliberation can also do so.

The dress code must be observed, including regulations while inside the building.

The session normally starts from 9am to 12 noon and from 2pm to 4.30pm. For queries, interested people can call the Secretariat at 2384202/ 2380501 ext 5118.

Schools and higher educational institutions wishing to bring their students to witness the Legislative Council session or to make study tours should write to the Clerk of the Councils of State for further details.

For government officers, staff and members of the public who wish to attend the session, they must wear long sleeves, neck tie and songkok (for men), MIB shirt, Malay national dress with sinjang and songkok. Women should wear baju kurong. Lounge suits can also be used.

No cap, short sleeves, T-shirt, sports shirt, jeans, shorts, sports shorts, short skirt, leggings, sandals and slippers allowed.

Students should wear their respective school uniform while undergraduates should dress smart with long sleeves for men and baju kurong and tudong (head scarf) for women. They should also abide by the regulations when the session is ongoing.