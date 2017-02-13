Over 130 cyclists participate in King of HSB MTB Fun Race

| Fizah HAB |

SOME 134 cyclists participated in yesterday’s King of HSB MTB Fun Race 2017, where they raced through the Berakas Forest Reserve’s cycling track.

Alistair Lovell was crowned winner for the fastest lap time with the time of 14:35.87 minutes on the 4.7km lap during the three-lap fun race.

The fun race was divided into two separate races where Fun Race 1 had two laps split into five categories, which were the Individual Men Classic (age 46-49), Individual Legend (50 above), Individual Heavyweight (over 90kg), Novice, Fatbike, and Exclusive categories. Fun Race 2 with three laps and was over 14km was split into the categories of Individual Men Open, Individual Men Veteran and Individual Men Master.

With the time of 39:36.88 minutes, Alexander Senones won the Men Classic category, quickly followed by Jefri bin Lamat and Muhammad Eddy bin Abdullah with a total time of 41:59.79 and 45:23.57 respectively.

In the Men Legend category, Zikara bin Haji Bakar won first place with a total time of 45:59.40, while Nain bin Haji Tuah and Rosli bin Said came in second and third place with the time of 46:42.57 and 51:45.61. In the Heavyweight 90kg category Haji Sofian bin Haji Thani came in first with the time of 46:42.55, while Juraini bin Jaludin and Mohd Norizam bin Haji Mohd Zain came in second and third place with the time of 52:47.60 and 55:14.14 respectively.

In the Individual Men Open category, Alistair Lovell comes in first place with the time of 46:33.02, while Md Raffiuddin bin Zikara and Md Zaim bin Baha came in second and third place with the time score of 50:40.94 and 52:58.06 respectively in the second Fun Run category with the 14km lap run.

Attending the event was the Acting Director of the Forestry Department Noralinda binti Penghulu Haji Ibrahim and Secretary General of Brunei Darussalam Cycling Federation Omarali bin Haji Ibrahim.

The event aimed to promote healthy cycling in Brunei Darussalam as well as promoting Brunei as a healthy hot spot for both local and foreign cyclists.