13 JIS students complete ‘Japan Experience’ programme

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

A GROUP of 13 students from Jerudong International School (JIS) received certificates presented by Dr Toshio Kaneko, Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of Japan in Brunei Darussalam, at a ceremony held at the school to acknowledge their participation in a week-long programme on Japanese language and culture.

The Japan Experience was one of a broad range of options the school offers as part of an annual Enrichment Week Programme.

The JIS teachers who led the programme were supported by Japanese Embassy officials, namely First Secretary Junko Kurihara, First Secretary Rie Arai and First Secretary Akiko Nagatsuka.

Last Tuesday morning, the embassy officials conducted a workshop on Japanese calligraphy at the school, which the students found both captivating and highly enjoyable.

In the afternoon of that day, the students were invited to the embassy where they observed a traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony conducted by Nagatsuka with interesting and detailed explanations provided by Arai.

The closing ceremony included some of the students presenting research projects that they had worked on throughout the week, and, then they all sang a rendition of a popular Japanese song, ‘Sukiyaki’, prior to receiving their certificates.

Two of the students, in a brief speech to Dr Kaneko and the Principal of JIS, Barnaby Sandow, spoke about the various activities they had participated in.

The speech also included some Japanese phrases that they had learned.

The ‘Japan Experience’ Programme Leader, Andy McCulloch noted that his motivation for running the programme stemmed from his participation in the Japanese Government run Japan Exchange and Teaching (JET) Programme some 15 years ago.

In his closing remarks, the principal noted that the final week of the academic year provides students with an opportunity to learn outside the classroom.

The Japan Experience was one example of the myriad of opportunities students have at JIS to explore their own wider community, an activity that epitomised the schools key and academic aims, such as integration, participation and active engagement.

The ceremony concluded with Dr Kaneko leading the students in ‘Tejime’, a Japanese custom of rhythmic hand clapping, often performed at the end of a special event to bring the occasion to a peaceful, lively close.

‘Tejime’ signifies fulfilment, realisation, and completion; it provides the students with a final glimpse into the richness of Japanese culture.